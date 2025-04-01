Watch: Bukayo Saka scores in return as Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 in Premier League

Arsenal's starboy is back.

Bukayo Saka marked his highly anticipated return with a goal at home Tuesday vs. Fulham in Premier League action, helping the Gunners to a 2-1 win.

Saka scored Arsenal's second in the 73rd minute just seven minutes after being introduced for the first time since late December when he tore his hamstring vs. Crystal Palace.

Deputy striker Mikel Merino put in a sliding cross from the left flank, where winger Gabriel Martinelli brilliantly clipped it toward the back post for the awaiting Saka, who headed it home.

Merino had also opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 37th minute after Ethan Nwaneri's cutback cross found the Spaniard, who somehow got a shot off past multiple Fulham defenders and saw it deflected in.

Arsenal conceded late in stoppage time when Fulham substitute Rodrigo Muniz also got a deflection his way, but the Cottagers didn't have enough time for another.

The Gunners moved to 61 points, nine behind league leaders Liverpool who face local rivals Everton on Wednesday.

Arsenal have eight league games left and face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, with the first leg on April 8.

Consistent injuries have derailed Arsenal's season, yet manager Mikel Arteta still has them in a Champions League spot for next season, too. And Saka's return should be a key morale boost for the final few months.