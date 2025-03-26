Boston NWSL team announces new name. Here's why they chose it

Boston's expansion National Women's Soccer League team announced its new name on Wednesday morning.

The new name is Boston Legacy Football Club, or Boston Legacy FC, which the owners said "keeps the focus on Boston while invoking both its long history and its importance as a hub of future innovation."

For the city.

For the future.

Boston Legacy FC pic.twitter.com/xL7uhXHh3Z — Boston Legacy FC (@NWSLBoston) March 26, 2025

It's the team's second shot at a name, after originally choosing BOS Nation before shedding that moniker earlier this month, citing conversations with fans and stakeholders, as well as surveys and other analysis.

BOS Nation FC apologized "to the LGBTQ+ community and to the trans community in particular for the hurt we caused" with an ad campaign released as Boston's new women's soccer team's name was unveiled. The "Too Many Balls" ad quickly sparked criticism.

"Our name is just the beginning,” club controlling owner Jennifer Epstein said in a statement. “It’s what we build together, through dedication, commitment, and grit that will give it life. We aim for our values to reflect a city that breathes competition, passion, and pride, and to pay tribute to those who paved the way before us, including the gamechangers who helped build previous women’s professional teams in Boston. We are also focused on the future, for the next generation of players and fans who will carry forward what we build today.”

The team said it collected hundreds of name suggestions over the past five months, holding listening sessions and engaging brand advisors with experience in women's sports to help come up with the name.

“It’s always a great day when women’s professional soccer is back in Boston,” said former U.S. Women's National Team midfielder and two-time World Cup champion Kristine Lilly, who advised the club during the renaming process. “I look forward to watching the Boston Legacy build a club for a new generation while honoring those who helped build the game. It is an exciting time for women’s soccer and I look forward to cheering on the Boston Legacy.”

The original name BOS Nation was unveiled in October with a widely criticized marketing campaign, "Too Many Balls," which some considered offensive. A day later, the team apologized, saying it "missed the mark" with an attempt to "create a bold and buzzworthy brand launch campaign."

Boston and an expansion team in Denver will bring the NWSL to 16 teams when they begin play next year. The Boston team signed a lease last year to play at White Stadium in Franklin Park.