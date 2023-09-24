‘Absolute legend': Megan Rapinoe honored in final USWNT game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States after playing South Africa in her final national team match against South Africa at Soldier Field on September 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

"Mo Pinoe, Mo Pay."

One simple sign perfectly encapsulated Megan Rapinoe's impact with the U.S. women's national team as she bid her farewell to the national team on Sunday in Chicago.

The USWNT played South Africa for the second time in the September international break, and after honoring Julie Ertz in her final ever game that ended in a 3-0 win last Thursday, they did the same with Rapinoe in a 2-0 win.

Trinity Rodman scored the opener in the 18th minute before Emily Sonnett added the second in the 49th off a corner delivered by Rapinoe. The team made Rapinoe do her celebration one last time in front of the home crowd.

They made Megan Rapinoe do her celebration one last time after Emily Sonnett's goal 🍾



Watch USA vs. South Africa live on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/GZpOadSSbX — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 24, 2023

It was a fitting ending to Rapinoe's game given her excellence on set pieces. Since earning her first cap in 2006, the 38-year-old forward ended her 17-year international run with 63 goals, two World Cups (2015, 2019), one Olympic gold medal (2012), three Concacaf W titles (2014, 2018, 2022) and several other accolades.

Chicago also honored Rapinoe with customized jerseys from all of the teams in the city with the game held at Soldier Field.

Here's how fans reacted to Rapinoe's final USWNT game:

Megan Rapinoe has played her final game for the USWNT.



Salute to an absolute legend 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pktI7i0v0v — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 24, 2023

What a career for Megan Rapinoe 👏



Her fiancée, Sue Bird, was by her side before her final USWNT game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8acMaKmD6n — espnW (@espnW) September 24, 2023

The iconic Megan Rapinoe 👩‍🎤 pic.twitter.com/39S6nIUT16 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 24, 2023

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe hug it out as teammates, one last time 🫂#USWNT pic.twitter.com/3pd4GvaME2 — (Stephanie) (@statsandedits) September 25, 2023

A legend. An Icon. An all-American hero. As @mPinoe plays for the @USWNT one last time, she knows the battle never ends.



Let It Rip. pic.twitter.com/Xq08gGR4lr — Nike (@Nike) September 24, 2023

Farewell, legend 🫶



17 years, 203 matches and 2 World Cups later, Megan Rapinoe makes her final #USWNT appearance 🇺🇸



Congratulations on a remarkable career 👏 pic.twitter.com/qqk9qmctAP — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) September 24, 2023

It is hard to find the words for Rapinoe.



A player who transcends football. An incredible + glittering 17-year USA career on the pitch. Her character, strength and advocacy off it changed the sport.



A true icon in every sense! 💫



pic.twitter.com/Gfx4cpKh3c — Girls on the Ball (@GirlsontheBall) September 24, 2023

I don’t think football will get another Megan Rapinoe. She’s perfectly played both hero and villain on the pitch. Someone you want to hate but can’t help but respect. An activist, an entertainer, a showman. It’s strange to think of a global game that doesn’t have her involved — Flo Lloyd-Hughes (@FloydTweet) September 24, 2023

The thing about encapsulating Megan Rapinoe’s career is that you can’t — Claire Watkins (@ScoutRipley) September 24, 2023

The USWNT will next be back in action on Oct. 26 and 29 when they play Colombia twice.

