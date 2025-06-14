PayPal Park in San Jose, California, will host the National Women's Soccer League championship game on Nov. 22.

PayPal Park is the home of the NWSL's Bay FC as well as the Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes. The 18,800-seat stadium, opened in 2015, has hosted U.S. national team matches. The U.S. men’s team will play Trinidad and Tobago in its opening CONCACAF Gold Cup match at the stadium on Sunday.

The NWSL Championship, which has been held at a predetermined location since 2015, will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, the NWSL said in its announcement Friday.

“This community’s passion for the game, combined with the excitement surrounding one of our newest teams in Bay FC, makes it the perfect setting to celebrate the league’s top talent and crown our next champion," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement.

Bay FC, founded by former U.S. national team players Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner, joined the league last season.

The NWSL playoffs start Nov. 7.

