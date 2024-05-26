These are the 20 Premier League teams for 2024-25

Three are in, three are out.

Southampton earned the last promotion spot into the Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the EFL Championship playoff final.

The Saints will join Leicester City (EFL Championship league winner) and Ipswich Town (second place) as the three teams entering England's top flight for 2024-25.

Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town, the three promoted teams last season, are all returning to the Championship after being relegated.

So, here's what to know for the teams set to compete in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign:

What are the Premier League teams for 2024-25?

Here's a list of the Premier League teams for 2024-25, sorted by alphabetical order along with European competition and promotion designations:

Arsenal (Champions League)

Aston Villa (Champions League)

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea (Europa Conference League playoffs)

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Ipswich Town (newly promoted)

Leicester City (newly promoted)

Liverpool (Champions League)

Manchester City (Champions League, reigning champions)

Manchester United (Europa League)

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Southampton (newly promoted)

Tottenham (Europa League)

West Ham

Wolverhampton

Who won the 2023-24 Premier League?

Manchester City won the 2023-24 Premier League title, edging Arsenal by two points. It marked the team's fourth straight league title and six in the last seven, though 115 financial charges still loom over the club.

Which teams were promoted into the Premier League?

The three teams who earned promotion for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign are Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Leicester, who infamously won the 2015-16 Premier League title, were relegated last season but immediately promoted within one season by winning the Championship.

Ipswich, led by rising young manager Kieran McKenna, are returning to the top flight for the first time since 2001-02. McKenna, though, has been rumored to leave the club for a managerial role elsewhere.

Southampton, like Leicester, were also relegated from the Premier League last season but will return after beating Leeds, the third relegated team last year, in the promotion playoff final.

Who will win the 2024-25 Premier League title?

General consensus should see Manchester City and Arsenal once again competing for the title, as has been the case in each of the last two seasons.

Liverpool were in the conversation for most of 2023-24 before ultimately collapsing during the run in. With new manager Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp, they may be in for a brief adjustment period.