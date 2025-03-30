Free Jacks complete historic comeback to best Utah 33-26 on the road

Down 21 points at halftime, the New England Free Jacks mounted a franchise-record comeback to surge to a 33-26 win versus the Utah Warriors. With the road win, the Free Jacks improved to 3-0-3 with 16 points. New England returns to Quincy for its second home match of the season next Sunday against the Miami Sharks at 2 p.m. ET.

In the first half, Liam Coltman (4’), Uah Aki Seiuli (15’), Nic Benn( 20’) and Kyle Brown (39’) scored tries and Joel Hodgson added three conversions in a 26-point Utah first half outburst. New England looked road weary, mustering just a Jerónimo Gómez Vara try in a first half that ended with the Free Jacks trailing 26-5.

Returning to the pitch for the second half, New England demonstrated the form that carried the team to back-to-back Major League Rugby titles.

At the 51 minute mark, Cam Nordli-Kelemet dotted down a try after the Free Jacks maintained possession for close to seven and half minutes and multiple phases to jumpstart the historic comeback. After the conversion from Faletoi Peni, New England shifted the momentum and pulled to 26-12.

As the second half progressed, the Free Jacks dominated territory and possession. Brock Webster added a try after a wild scramble in Utah territory 56 minutes into the game. The conversion pulled New England within a score at 26-19.

New England’s surge of energy did not stop there. Just minutes later, the Free Jacks caught Utah when Oscar Lennon scored a try off an impressive feed from Le Roux Malan as both raced down the field. The Penni conversion knotted the score at 26 with 20 minutes to play.

The tied match continued with back and forth play on the pitch between the home and road sides. With under five minutes to play, Utah was driving deep into Free Jacks’ territory but a knock-on inside five meters resulted in a change of possession.

Capitalizing on the turnover, the Free Jacks immediately tilted the field. With three minutes to play, they successfully converted a line out deep in Utah territory and put together multiple phases that ended with Andrew Quattrin bringing the ball across the tryline for the game winning score. The tally capped the comeback and the 33-26 last play win.

“We knew they were going to be a battle and we knew we had to fight,” Faletoi Peni, who was named man of the match. “We just had to have the boys come in and give everything. We needed the win.”

The Free Jacks face off against the Miami Sharks at Veterans Memorial Stadium on April 6 at 2 p.m. ET.