Free Jacks head home for banner raising after falling in Seattle

In Major League Rugby Round 5 play, the Free Jacks were back on the road for their third straight tough match and were determined to come out victorious against the Seattle Seawolves.

The “Coffee Cup” contest was especially significant as it was the first of two rematches of last year’s championship game. As one of MLR’s signature matchups, it also highlighted the rivalry between the league’s two most successful clubs and the two regions best known for their love of coffee.

Despite falling 27-24, New England played an extremely hard-fought match and now turn their focus to a busy week ahead.

On Saturday, New England faces off against NOLA Gold in their 2025 home opener at 2 p.m. ET. Before the match, the Free Jacks will unveil the 2024 MLR Championship banner at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

In Seattle, the Free Jacks were able to jump out early with a try from Simon-Peter Toleafoa, who danced between Seawolves defenders to run it in from 20 meters. After the conversion kick from Jayson Potroz, the early score stood at 7-0. Several minutes later, the Free Jacks scored a second try when Captain Joe Johnston dotted the ball down. A second Potroz conversion pushed the lead to 14-0.

Toleafoa dancing through traffic - New England are looking back in full form



The Seawolves answered with two Cameron Orr tries over the next seven minutes to pull within 14-10.

After a Potroz penalty goal, Seattle answered with a third try before New England’s Toleafo scored for a second time by picking up a loose ball off a kickoff to give New England a 24-15 half-time lead.

In the second half, the Free Jacks demonstrated their defensive toughness by playing down a man for 10 minutes. At the 45-minute mark, Seattle’s Mika Krusetry scored a try. With the conversion the Seawolves pulled to within 24-22.

The Free Jacks continued to hold off Seattle over the remainder of the half until the 79th minute when Seattle connected for a final try by Malacchi Esdale, setting the final score at 27-24.

The Free Jacks begin their home schedule on Saturday with five points. New England welcomes NOLA Gold to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy for their 2025 season home opener at 2 p.m. Before the match, the Free Jacks will unveil the 2024 MLR Championship banner at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Box score

New England Free Jacks

6’ - Simon-Peter Toleafo try (Jayson Potroz conversion)

11’- Joe Johnston try (Potroz conversion)

20 - Faletoi Peni yellow card

26’ - Potroz penalty goal

29 - Toleafo try (Potroz conversion)

44’ - Harrison Boyle yellow card

Seattle Seawolves

15 ’ - Cameron Orr try (conversion failed)

Cameron Orr try (conversion failed) 22’ - Orr try (conversion failed)

27’ - Divan Rossouw try (conversion failed)

46’ - Mika Krusetry try ( Rodney Iona conversion)

78’- Malacchi Esdale try (conversion failed)

MLR Eastern Conference Standings: W-D-L (BP)

Chicago Hounds: 3-0-1 (3) = 15 pts

Miami Sharks: 2-0-2 (3) = 11 pts

Old Glory DC: 2-0-1 (2) = 10 pts

NOLA Gold: 1-0-2 (2) = 6 pts

NE Free Jacks: 1-0-2 (1) = 5 pts

Anthem RC: 0-0-4 (3) = 3 pts