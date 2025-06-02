Free Jacks secure home playoff match with comeback win over Seattle

Down three at the half with one or more home playoff games on the line, the New England Free Jacks turned in a dominant second half Sunday, outscoring the Seattle Seawolves 25-15, to post a hard-earned 37-30 win.

With four points for the win plus a bonus point (four plus tries), the defending Major League Rugby (MLR) champs clinched a top two-seed in the Eastern Conference and are guaranteed a home playoff game on June 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Free Jacks absolutely dominated the second half of the match. To kick it off, Paula Balekana scored another try on the season at 42 minutes (missed conversion), putting New England in the lead for the first time in the game, 17-15.

At 46 minutes, Ben Lesage scored for the Free Jacks, and Brock Webster made the conversion. At 58 minutes, Cam Nordli-Kelemeti added to the Free Jacks' score with another try, followed by another good conversion from Webster. From the start of the second half, the Free Jacks outscored Seattle 19-0 to turn a 15-12 first-half deficit into a 16-point lead.

Despite the immense pressure put on the Seawolves by the Free Jacks, Malembe Mpofu scored a try for Seattle at 64 minutes, and Eddie Fouche made the conversion. The Free Jacks responded at 68 minutes with a penalty goal made successfully by Webster.

At 72 minutes, Seattle’s Dewald Kotze scored their final try of the match, followed by a missed conversion by Fouche.

At 77 minutes, Webster locked in the win with a second penalty kick for New England. Seattle closed out the scoring at 80 minutes when Fouche made a penalty goal for Seattle, settling the match’s final score at 37-30.

“I think we play best when we keep it simple and we don’t overplay. We improved our discipline in the second half, which is huge,” said Vice Captain Le Roux Malan. “ I think if we keep it simple and stick to our identity of playing physically and grounded, it will always be good.”

In the first half, the game began with a near immediate try from the Seawolves’ Toni Pulu, setting the tone for the remainder of the first half. Rod Iona missed the conversion, bringing the opening score to 5-0. At 15 minutes, the Seawolves scored another try, this time by Dewald Kotze. Iona made the conversion to put New England in a 12-0 hole.

After several attempts at the try line, the Free Jacks’ Jone Koroiduadua pulled through at 27 minutes for the try (Jayson Potroz conversion). The try came after Seattle’s Rhyno Herbst received a red card for a high tackle, leading Seattle to be down a man for 20 minutes.

At 36 minutes, Paula Balekana scored for New England (missed conversion). Shortly after, the Seawolves received a penalty goal, bringing the score at the half to 15-12, Seattle.

With the win, New England improved to 10-0-5 (11 bonus points) for 51 points. They sit two points ahead of the Chicago Hounds in the race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. The Free Jacks can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win at NOLA Gold in Round 17 on Saturday.