Free Jacks vault to top of Eastern Conference with fifth straight win

The New England Free Jacks extended their four-game winning streak to five and snatched first place in the Major League Rugby (MLR) Eastern Conference with a comeback 23-21 win against RFC LA on Tuesday night.

The match kicked off with strong possession and territory for the Free Jacks. At just six minutes into the match, the Free Jacks maintained 70 percent of territory and clutched 60 percent of possession.

In just ten minutes, the Free Jacks had three penalties, clashing consistently with RFC LA. With no tries for either team to claim, John Poland was awarded a red card, leaving the Free Jacks with 14 men for the next 20 minutes of the match.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

At 16 minutes, Free Jacks Dan Hollinshead kicked a 35 meter penalty goal to put three points on the board for the Free Jacks. RFC LA answered at 20 minutes with a try by Rory Van Vugt (conversion by Vaughen Isaacs), as he curved around the left of the pitch and into the try zone and bringing the score to 7-3, RFC LA.

Although the Free Jacks were dominating with 63 percent of territory, RFC LA’s Nick Chan stole a breakaway and scored a try (conversion Isaacs) at the 27 minute mark, bringing the score to 14-3 which would stand through halftime.

Nine minutes into the second half, the Free Jacks pushed through against the RFC LA defense for a beautiful try by Captain Wian Conradie (conversion Hollinshead), bringing the score to 14-10, with RFC LA leading.

At 57 minutes, the Free Jacks pulled closer on an awarded penalty kick by Hollinshead who brought the Free Jacks neck and neck with RFC LA at 14-13.

The Free Jacks held all the momentum and with 20 minutes left in the match and an eerily tight score, the Free Jacks led with 67 percent of territory. At 60 minutes, Hollinshead came through with another penalty kick, pitching the Free Jacks upwards and taking control of the score 16-14.

RFC LA’s Franco Van Der Berg received a yellow card at 64 minutes, bringing LA RFC down to 14 men against New England’s 15. The Free Jacks capitalized minutes later, when they leveraged a scrum deep in LA’s territory and cracked a fiver by Kyle Steeves (conversion Oscar Lennon) to extend the score to 23-14.

In just 28 minutes of second half play, the Free Jacks outscored LA 20-0.

With the match all but decided, at 82 minutes, RFC LA’s Semi Kunabuli Kunatani scored the match’s final try (conversion Reece MacDonald) to set the final score at 23-21.

“We knew this week was going to be a short turn around. This is our third game in eleven days. As a collective, we had a squad effort today and that showed in the second half. We came together and played some outstanding rugby. We’ve got much needed rest now for the next six days and then off to the second half of the season,” said Conradie.

With an undefeated streak at home, Coach Martin touched upon the team’s unrelenting effort.

“That’s a really good LA team and we did it with a lot of injuries today. We had loose forwards on the wing so it just shows how tough we are. I think it shows that we can do anything on our home field,” said Coach Martin.

The New England Free Jacks have the weekend off before they battle it out with the Houston Sabercats on Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.