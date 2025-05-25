Free Jacks fall to Old Glory DC but remain in lead position for top seed

In an attempt to inch closer to their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference No. 1 seed, the New England Free Jacks fell short to Old Glory DC in a tight, physical match on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, the New England Free Jacks celebrated a Tribute to the Troops festival before the match, honoring those who have fought and fallen for their country. With gritty rugby and patriotism filtrating through the pitch, the match was one to remember for the near sellout crowd.

The Free Jacks started off with heavy possession. Ten minutes into the match, the Free Jacks maintained 82 percent of territory and 69 percent of possession while the match remained scoreless.

Fourteen minutes into the match, Paula Balekana flew through Old Glory’s defense and ran half of the pitch, loading off to Wian Conradie, who slammed into the try zone for the first score of the match (conversion by Dan Hollinshead) and a 7-0 Free Jacks lead.

Thirty-three minutes in, the score remained at 7-0, with Free Jacks controlling the play. The physicality of the match unfolded as the half passed, a testament to this No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the Free Jacks and Old Glory DC.

At 37 minutes, Old Glory DC’s Axel Muller tied the match when he found his way to the try zone (conversion by Jason Emery) to bring the score to 7-7, tied.

Just 50 seconds into the second half, Brock Webster made a gorgeous catch off of a box kick and the ball found Balekana, who revved his engine once again and headed straight to the try zone after sprinting 50 meters, putting the Free Jacks in the lead 12-7.

At 44 minutes, Emery converted a penalty goal for Old Glory, closing the score to 12-10. Just four minutes later, Old Glory DC attacked again with a try from Connor Buckley (conversion by Emery) to leap ahead of the Free Jacks 17-12.

The Free Jacks answered back ten minutes later when Le Roux Malan popped the ball up to Jed Melvin as he went down in a tackle. Melvin hit the try zone for the Free Jacks (conversion failed) third try, bringing the match to 17-17.

With a penalty awarded to Old Glory at 64 minutes, they opted to go for points and completed a kick by Emery, inching ahead of the Free Jacks 20-17.

While the Free Jacks could not push across a game winning try in the final minutes, New England earned a bonus point in the three-point loss. The match was a close test of grit and a tough end to the Free Jacks' winning streak at home. The Free Jacks are now 9-0-5 with nine bonus points and remain in first place by two points.

“Credit to Old Glory, they were up for the match, as they always are. We really missed our opportunities and gave them too many, so it’s probably our game that we lost, really. It’s probably a good learning match because we’re likely to play them again in the playoffs,” said General Manager.

The Free Jacks face off with the Seattle Seawolves next Sunday, at 2 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The match will be a rematch of the 2024 MLR title game, won by the Free Jacks, and the second between the squads this season. The Free Jacks will seek to avenge a three-point road loss in Round 3.