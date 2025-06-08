Free Jacks earn No. 1 seed, home field in playoffs with win over NOLA Gold

The New England Free Jacks took on NOLA Gold on a sweltering Saturday in Metairie, Louisiana, and earned their 11th regular season victory of the year. With the 21-17 win, the two-time defending Major League Rugby (MLR) champions clinched the Eastern Conference’s top seed for the fourth consecutive season.

As the top seed, all Eastern Conference playoff games will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy for as long as the Free Jacks remain alive. New England opens up at home next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against either the Miami Sharks or Old Glory DC.

MLR will host its title match in Rhode Island on June 25 and the Free Jacks can go back-to-back-to-back without getting on a flight.

“To be honest the plane trips take a toll on you. It is really nice to have an extra day without the travel. It is a competitive advantage in this competition,” said coach Ryan Martin.

The two-time defending champions hold on to knock off NOLA on the road in Louisiana



17-21



NOLA Gold jumped off to a five point lead in the first five minutes with a Cooper Coats try, but the Free Jacks found their footing at 11 minutes when Oscar Lennon scored New England’s first try and conversion of the match, putting them in the lead 7-5. Brock Webster added a score in the 29th minute, increasing the lead to 14-5.

Coming back into the second half, Sam Caird scored his second try of the season at 44 minutes, raising the score up to 21-5.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, NOLA Gold did not go out without a fight. At 62 minutes, Coats scored his second try of the match. With just three minutes left in the match Abe Turpen scored, making the match a one score game at 21-17.

The Free Jacks closed out the critical win by forcing a turnover deep in NOLA territory in the final minute. With the kick to touch, the Free Jacks locked in another Eastern Conference regular season title.

“We can’t wait to be back to a home crowd, and use that support going forward,” said Webster who earned Player of the Match honors.