Free Jacks ride ‘impossible to fail' motto to championship three-peat

The New England Free Jacks made history against the Houston Sabercats in the Major League Rugby Championship on Saturday, completing MLR’s first-ever three-peat with a 28-22 championship win.

The Free Jacks toppled the No. 2 Chicago Hounds in the Eastern Conference Finals 21-20, with a league-shattering chase-down play by Paula Balekana and a game-winning try by Kyle Ciquera. The SaberCats met New England in the championship after a 33-19 win against the No. 1 Utah Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Dating back to Aristotle, the rule of thirds suggests that entities are greater and more memorable in threes. Free Jacks head coach Ryan Martin has been operating by “the rule of thirds” and the notion that it is “impossible to fail,” mottos that have pushed the Free Jacks to have trust in their teammates and themselves.

“We reviewed the Chicago match last week and I showed the boys some clips. We turned the ball over in what we call ‘pulling trigger,’ because they recognized space and they backed themselves. That’s how the players have been coached all year -- whatever you see, just back yourself and go for it. Don’t get small and play conservative,” said Martin.

Returning this season after previous head coach Scott Mathie led the Jacks to their last two championship wins, Coach Martin shared his thoughts on returning both himself and the championship title to New England and what it means to fill such big cleats.

“It’s hard to comprehend. It’s part of the reason I came back," Martin said. "When I was here, it was like a grumpy teenager, and now it’s like a very sophisticated man that wears a bow tie and walks around.

"To be part of the growth and try to add a little bit of my personality has been really cool as well because Scott Mathie, the previous coach who won back-to-back championships, was a very good coach. So to come in and fill his shoes, but also do it my way was really important."

Free Jacks left wing Brock Webster was named Man of the Match on Saturday. Coach Martin shared the grit and character he’s seen from Webster this season, making him so deserving of the title.

“He plays like he’s two times his size," said Martin. "You look at that play in the first half when he’s flying in the air and he’s flipped on our own player. He’s just in such a vain of confidence and that’s what I love about coaching, seeing players like that just take it by the horn.

"He has pushed to his limits and he’s such a special character around our team. He’s very humble and would never acknowledge some of the good stuff he does, you’ve got to draw it out of him."

Webster shared his appreciation for the brotherhood within the Free Jacks and how the culture of the club has pieced together a nearly seamless team.

“It’s not just the fifteen guys that start the game that bring us all here today, it’s really 40 guys day in, day out challenging one another. When one guy gets banged up and injured, the next guy is in and he just fits right into the puzzle so well because of our depth. The twenty-three today did a fantastic job, but the forty in our group were spectacular this year,” said Webster.

Coach Martin, the “Ted Lasso” of rugby, knows that the heart of the game comes from the culture of the team that’s playing, making the win all the more special.

“It’s not the actual sport on the field, it’s the people inside of it,” said Coach Martin.

The Free Jacks are the first MLR team ever to win three consecutive championships.