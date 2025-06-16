Free Jacks take giant step toward defending MLR crown with 32-10 win over Miami

The two-time defending Major League Rugby champion New England Free Jacks officially began the final leg of their quest for first-ever MLR three-peat. In Eastern Conference Semifinal play, the Free Jacks hosted the Miami Sharks in front of a packed and lively Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

New England looked crisp from the very beginning and dominated the Sharks, 32-10. With the victory, the Free Jacks next face the Chicago Hounds in the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Quincy. The winner will play for the MLR Shield on June 28 at Centerville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I.

Starting fast, the game began with a try at 17 seconds when the Free Jacks stole the opening kick and a quick off-load resulted in a Paula Balekana try (missed conversion). The early 5-0 lead would be one New England would never surrender.

At nine minutes, Miami converted a penalty kick, bringing the first score to 5-3. At 25 minutes, the Free Jacks showed strong defensive opposition in a long battle with Miami at the try line. They successfully defended the try zone and kept the fourth seeded Sharks from taking the lead.

Minutes later, the Free Jacks converted a line-out at the Sharks five-meter mark into a maul which pushed Andrew Quattrin across the try line at 29 minutes. Dan Hollinshead made the conversion for a 12-3 lead. The score remained the same until the end of the first half.

As they did in the first half, the Free Jacks continued to dominate play in the second. Simon-Peter Toleafoa scored a try at 48 minutes, and Hollinshead made the conversion. At 19-3, the Free Jacks looked solidly in command of the match.

Miami’s Kirby Myhill scored their first and only try of the game at 57 minutes, followed by a conversion from Shane O’Leary.

At 61 minutes, Hollinshead scored a penalty goal, followed by a drop goal at the 65th. With 15 minutes to play, the Free Jacks led 25-10 and were closing in on their third straight Eastern Conference Final spot.

At 78 minutes, Vice Captain Le Roux Malan put the match out of reach by intercepting a Sharks off-load to score. Oscar Lennon made the conversion, setting the final score at 32-10.

The Free Jacks are headed back to the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Sharks 32-10 at home as they continue their three-peat quest



📺 https://t.co/N1YhUY5UJQ #NEvMIA | #MLR2025 pic.twitter.com/GUHwWrNLEx — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) June 15, 2025

“Whenever you’re in playoff matches, it’s do or die. If you don’t do the job everyone’s going home,” said Head Coach Ryan Martin in emphasizing the importance of balance in preparing for games as important as Saturday’s.

"We’re super fresh, and we’ve been really looking after the boy’s bodies. We’ll continue to do that, it’s a quick turnaround that suits us. We’re in a good place mentally and physically, so we’ll continue to do that.”

The Free Jacks will host the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth straight season on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Free Jacks and Hounds split in the regular season with each team winning at home. Chicago won 36-7 in Round 2 and the Free Jacks returned the favor, winning 27-17 in Round 13.

The 2025 MLR conference final is a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference Final, won by New England 23-17 on the way to their second straight MLR title.