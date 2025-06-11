On the verge of history, Free Jacks chase elusive MLR three-peat

With the Major League Rugby (MLR) playoffs beginning this weekend, the New England Free Jacks (11-0-5) are gearing up for their most important stretch. Unlike their fellow seven playoff counterparts, the two-time reigning champions (2023 and 2024) have the unique opportunity to complete the "three-peat," which would be the first in league history.

The team already has an advantage going into the playoffs, clinching the No. 1 seed after their victory over NOLA Gold on Saturday and securing home field advantage as long as they remain alive. As an added benefit, the MLR championship game is being held in Pawtucket, R.I., so the Free Jacks potentially never have to leave New England.

Captain Joe Johnston discussed the chance of winning the historic three-peat, and how that would speak to New England’s strong winning culture.

“Another championship win would be unreal, mean a lot to us, and show that three years in a row we’d be dominant enough in the league to go all the way,” said Johnson.

“It would hopefully get more people into rugby as well, get more of an audience to games, so I know it’ll be huge and we’re hoping we can do it.”

The region is known for its championships over the years, and its crazy, sports-driven fans have certain expectations when it comes to their favorite teams going all the way. They are counting on the Free Jacks to get the job done.

“The Boston sports community is very realistic in what they want. They keep us on our toes to perform week in and week out,” said Vice Captain Le Roux Malan. “That adds to the culture of being a Free Jack. The Free Jacks organization does an amazing job of recruiting players who are all like minded and competitive. It goes hand and hand with what fans expect.”

Free Jacks General Manager Tom Kindley spoke to how the team plans to prepare for the uphill battle ahead.

“It’ll take a little bit of luck, but we just want to focus on each week as it comes and put ourselves in the best position to make the most of that opportunity when it comes,” said Kindley.

Catch the New England Free Jacks in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Sharks Sunday at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium and on ESPN+.