Rugby is rising in the region and around the United States. With more than 15,000 kids participating in rugby clinics, 100 physical education teachers trained to teach flag rugby in New England alone, and both the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups coming to America over the next eight years, the sport is headed for new heights.

Reflecting the rise, on Thursday, Massport honored the New England Free Jacks with two banner unveilings at Logan International Airport’s Terminal C to commemorate the club’s back-to-back Major League Rugby titles of 2023 and 2024.

“This exhibit showcases New England’s sports legacy and honors teams that bring championships home and the (Free Jacks) have done that twice,” said Dave Ishihara, Massport director of aviation services. “New England is a region built on sports excellence. Their success is a testament to not only dedication, hard work and teamwork, but also a testament to the growing passion for rugby in Greater Boston and throughout New England.”

With the honor, the Free Jacks banners join the 42 other banners that represent the region’s 47 combined titles earned by the Boston Celtics (18), Red Sox (9), New England Patriots (6), Boston Bruins (6), Boston Cannons (2), and Boston Pride (4).

“We are certainly honored to be here standing on the shoulders of giants. Why we did this is because we truly believe that sport, in particular rugby, can be life changing,” said co-founder Alex Magleby. “The Rugby World Cup is the third largest sporting event in the world and we will be welcoming the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031 and the women’s Rugby World Cup in 2033. It is a massive opportunity to build this up and share this global game.”

In just four full seasons of MLR play, the Quincy-based Free Jacks have become the rising league’s flagship franchise with two MLR titles, 74 total wins, three Eastern Conference title game appearances, and multiple league MVPs.

“There are a number of players on this team who are not from this area, so we have come through this international airport and been inspired. We believe that we have adopted that New England mindset of just putting your head down and going to work. To not make a ton of noise about it, but let our result speak for ourselves,” said Free Jacks center and Canadian International, Ben LeSage

The Free Jacks will extend the celebration to Saturday’s home opener against conference rivals NOLA Gold at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy. New England’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Weekend opening match includes the Heritage Cup community rugby tournament, St. Patrick’s Day Stout Festival and 2024 MLR Championship banner unveiling. Pregame festivities start at 12 p.m.

For tickets, visit FreeJacks.com.