Free Jacks display championship-level form in 36-17 win over Houston

In what may be a potential preview of the MLR championship matchup in Providence, the New England Free Jacks faced off against the Houston Sabercats on Sunday.

Coming into the match, New England stood first in the Eastern Conference, while Houston sat in second in the Western Conference, behind the Utah Warriors. Each team came in boasting identical 7-0-3 records.

Nearly fifteen scoreless minutes into the match, there were several unsuccessful lineouts from both teams, proving to be a bit of frustration. Despite the lack of points early on, New England found its footing and put on a dominant first half performance.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The Free Jacks’ offensive train got running in the 16th minute mark when Sam Caird snuck through the Sabercats defensive and scored the first points of the match. Just a few minutes later, Paula Balekana chased after a Free Jacks kick that was sent down the pitch from 50 meters and dotted the ball down in the try zone for an extremely athletic finish.

In the 24th minute, New England added their third try in eight minutes with Jack Reeves scoring. All three conversion kicks were successful, and the score stood at 21-0.

New England’s run was far from over, and in the 32nd minute Cam Nordli-Kelemeti was able to score off a behind-the-back assist from Jack Reeves, bringing the score up to 28-0.

Just before halftime, the Sabercats answered when Dom Akina connected with the try line for Houston’s first points of the match in the 35th minute. At the end of 40 minutes, the Free Jacks were in control at 28-5.

In the 45th minute, Paula Balekana was able to score the first points in the second half, off of a breakaway from the midpoint of the pitch, bringing the score to 33-5.

In the 50th minute, the Sabercats responded when Drew Wild scored Houston’s second try of the afternoon. Houston extended the momentum ten minutes later, when Seth Smith scored.

In the 61st minute, Free Jacks ended any hope of a real Sabercats comeback with a penalty kick from Dan Hollistead, increasing their lead to the final 36-17 score.

With their sixth straight victory, the Free Jacks remain first in the Eastern Conference and their record advanced to 8-0-3.

Head Coach Ryan Martin spoke to the team’s quick momentum in the first half, saying that it shows their skill when it comes to converting opportunities.

“The combinations of the team are getting stronger, so the guys are able to play a little bit more loosely because they know where each other’s going to be,” said Martin.

The Free Jacks face off against the Chicago Hounds on Saturday, May 10 at 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy. Fans can stream the match on NBC Sports Boston and ESPN+.