The Free Jacks' secret weapon: Fort Quinzee and a rabid fan base

For the fourth consecutive season, the New England Free Jacks earned the No. 1 seed in Major League Rugby’s (MLR) Eastern Conference. Unlike their title-winning campaigns of 2023 and 2024, New England had to fight to the end of the regular season to earn home-field advantage.

The Free Jacks host their playoff opener against the Miami Sharks on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

Free Jacks centre Le Roux Malan spoke to the home field advantage, saying how it would mean everything to the team and their local fans.

“I think we owe it to our fans, and to ourselves, to play at home. We’ve built a very good home mentality around what our fans mean to us and I think it’s a very mutual feeling around how they make us feel and how we perform in front of them,” said Malan.

“We love our home crowd and we know how important it is to play in front of our fans, our families and our supporters,” said head coach Ryan Martin

Playing at home in “Fort Quincy” means a lot to the players and coaching staff, as the fans are known to go above and beyond when it comes to supporting their team, despite what New England weather might bring. There were 4,792 fans at the stadium for their last regular-season home match, a near sellout.

Free Jacks founding member and long-time fan Dave McVey recently spoke about the importance of home-field advantage.

“It’s been going pretty strong. It feels like more and more people shout every time they score across the years. It’s moments like this, as well as other fan interactions, that have the Free Jacks players looking forward to during the game to boost energy,” said McVey

Captain Joe Johnston discussed making it to the end of the regular season and making that smooth transition into the playoffs at home.

“We love our crowd, they pump us up. It gives us a little bit of energy and pride to play. Through thick and thin, they love us, ” said Johnston.