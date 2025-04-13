Free Jacks keep it rolling with dominant win over San Diego

After last week's dominant win over Miami, the New England Free Jacks were looking to make it three in a row on Saturday. They did it flawlessly, beating the San Diego Legion 39-12 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

San Diego put the first points of the game on the board with a try from Hugh Roach. Ethan Grayson made the conversion.

In the 10th minute, the Free Jacks responded with a try from Harrison Boyle and a good conversion by Faletol Peni, evening the score at 7-7. After some back and forth, New England pushed through San Diego's tough defenses, and Andrew Quattrin scored a try at 19 minutes (conversion failed).

Just four minutes later, Boyle scored yet another try for New England, and Peni made the conversion to increase the lead to 19-7.

The Free Jacks denied San Diego any more points in the first half, and Peni earned a penalty kick at 34 minutes, bringing the score at halftime to 22-7, New England.

The second half began with a bang for the Free Jacks when Quattrin scored another try three minutes in (conversion failed). New England scored yet another try six minutes later, this time by Jack Reeves. After 10 minutes of second-half play, New England led 32-7. With the Reeves’ try, New England received a bonus point for scoring four or more tries in the game.

At 60 minutes, San Diego’s Richard Judd was able to score a try. Grayson missed the conversion. To close out the match, Reeves intercepted a San Diego exchange and darted down the touchline to score another try for New England with just three minutes to play. Oscar Lennon made the conversion, bringing the final score to 39-12.

“We got a little bit of a slow start, but I think we really found our feet,” said Jack Reeves, who scored two tries in the match. “We’ve been on a bit of a roll, so we just got to stick to it.

Since trailing 25-5 at the half in Utah in late March, the Free Jacks have outscored their opponents 110-18 and posted a 16-2 try advantage.

The two-time defending Major League Rugby champions remained undefeated at home and jumped to second place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points. The Free Jacks return to action on Friday in North Carolina for a match against Anthem Rugby Carolina at 7:30 p.m.