Following an 11-5 regular season campaign, the New England Free Jacks continue their Major League Rugby (MLR) title defense in the playoffs with a quarter-final matchup with Eastern Conference rival Old Glory DC.

The Free Jacks enter as the No. 1 and they will host No. 4 seed Old Glory DC on Saturday, July 20, 5 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy. The match will air locally on FS2.

2024 matchups

Week 2 - New England Free Jacks 34, Old Glory DC 35

The Free Jacks' home opener featured the unveiling of the 2023 Major League Rugby championship banner and a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Championship. The Free Jacks came up a point short, 35-34, in an Old Glory DC walk-off win.

The Free Jacks dominated much of the first half with tries from wing Paula Balekana, fly-half Reece MacDonald and hooker Andrew Quattrin. Jayson Potroz earned a total of nine points with three conversions and one penalty kick.

The defending champs carried a 24-14 lead going into halftime, but In the second half, DC outscored New England 21-10. Old Glory’s William Talataina scored a game-tightening try followed by a game-winning conversion by Jason Roberson at full-time.

Week 15 - Old Glory DC 30, New England Free Jacks 31

The New England Free Jacks captured a revenge win and a Major League Rugby playoff spot with a 13-point second-half comeback against Old Glory DC on the road. With the 31-30 win, the Free Jacks added 5 points to their season total and avenged a Week 2 one-point loss to DC.

Second-half scores by Andrew Quattrin and Jayson Potroz fueled the comeback over the final 20 minutes. Wayne van der Bank and Paula Balekana added braces.

The win ensured the Free Jacks would defend their MLR title in the 2024 Championship Series.

Quotables

Fly-half and Captain Jayson Potroz on the matchup with Old Glory DC

“It shows by the one-point win by both teams that there is not much between us. It will come down to who wins the big moments. There might be only one or two of them, so hopefully we can win those moments.”

“Old Glory DC has a really big vortex so they are great around the line out. That is on both sides of the ball so winning and competing in air is important. They also have a real big scrum, so set pieces are crucial for us.”

“Old Glorcy DC also have a pretty good 9 and 10 who apply pressure with the kicking game. They're a team that if you give some loose ball they will punish you. We have been on the end of that twice this year. Being accurate and disciplined around our game plan and our core rolls, especially around set pieces.”

Head Coach Scott Mathie on their Eastern Conference rivals

“(Old Glory) is a very strong set-piece team. They have big boys and they will punish you if you are not disciplined. They are a big, physical, collision-dominant team. That is a couple of things that really set them up to be an effective team in the playoffs. They have that, and that is why our games have been so close.”

“We need to be able to play the game at speed with quick tempo rucks and be able to shift the ball well. Those are key things when playing against a team that is big and physical. “

“It goes without saying, the accuracy of your kicking needs to be on point. That is really key. You can have a kicking game plan, but if you are not accurate, that is going to get you in trouble.”

Historical head-to-head (nine) – New England 7, DC 2

2024-06-08 -- Old Glory 30, New England Free Jacks 31 (Maryland Soccerplex, Germantown)

(Maryland Soccerplex, Germantown) 2024-03-09 -- New England Free Jacks 34, Old Glory DC 35 (Veterans Memorial Stadium)

(Veterans Memorial Stadium) 2023-07-01 -- New England Free Jacks 25 , Old Glory DC 7 (Veterans Memorial Stadium)

, Old Glory DC 7 (Veterans Memorial Stadium) 2023-05-14 -- Old Glory DC 24, New England Free Jacks 42 (Segra Field)

(Segra Field) 2023-03-11 -- New England Free Jacks 34 , Old Glory DC 31 (Veterans Memorial Stadium)

, Old Glory DC 31 (Veterans Memorial Stadium) 2022-05-07 -- New England Free Jacks 26 , Old Glory DC 20 (Veterans Memorial Stadium)

, Old Glory DC 20 (Veterans Memorial Stadium) 2022-02-18 -- Old Glory DC 25, New England Free Jacks 41 (Segra Field)

(Segra Field) 2021-06-06 -- New England Free Jacks 38 , Old Glory DC 34 (Union Point Stadium)

, Old Glory DC 34 (Union Point Stadium) 2021-04-25 -- Old Glory DC 35, New England Free Jacks 22 (Segra Field)

New England Free Jacks Notes