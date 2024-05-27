Free Jacks fall to Miami Sharks 15-13 on last-second try

The New England Free Jacks played the Miami Sharks on Saturday for the second time this season. The Free Jacks handily won the first meeting of the season, 25-3. But the No. 1 seed in the East and the fifth-place Sharks played a very close match on Saturday, with the Free Jacks falling short, 15-13. The Sharks scored the winner on the last play of full-time to surprise a weary Free Jacks squad.

The Free Jacks got off to a quick start scoring a try in the first three minutes of the match. Free Jacks’ Seta Baker made a diving try. Jayson Potroz made the conversion to make the score 7-0 Free Jacks before the five-minute mark.

The Free Jacks looked as if they had added a second try when Danyon Morgan-Puterangi chased his own kick down the field in an attempt at a diving try. After an officials’ review, the play was ruled a no-try.

At 24 minutes, the Sharks earned a penalty kick with Santiago Videla converting the kick to put them on the board, 7-3. The Sharks continued the momentum when Roelof Smit quickly cashed in on a Free Jacks’ turnover for a try at 26 minutes. With a missed conversion by the Sharks, the Free Jacks trailed by one.

The Free Jacks had two chances to regain the lead ahead of halftime with penalty kicks but missed both. The score going into halftime was 8-7, Miami.

Immediately out of the break, the Free Jacks’ Jayson Potroz made a penalty kick putting his team back in the lead 10-8.

In a grueling second half that featured three yellow cards, the Free Jacks got worn down in the Florida heat. In the 56th minute, Miami’s Avery Oitomen received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle. Two minutes later, the Free Jacks’ Kyle Baillie earned a yellow card. Miami received a second yellow card at the 68-minute mark for Manuel Ardao.

At 77 minutes, Potroz made another penalty kick for the Free Jacks, upping the score to 13-8.

In the very last minute of the match, Miami had possession deep in the Free Jacks end. After multiple phases, the Sharks scored an automatic seven points with a try with no time left in the match. Tomás Casares put the Sharks on top to beat the Free Jacks 15-13.

They've done it! Tomás Casares scores the game-winner in the 80th minute for @miasharksrugby to knock off the defending champions at home 🚨 #MLR2024 @usmlr @NEFreeJacks pic.twitter.com/Rm1FNFIh9J — The Rugby Network (@therugbynetwork) May 26, 2024

The loss was a heartbreaker for the Free Jacks and their first road loss of the season.

“We are disappointed in what was an inaccurate performance, and what could have been,” said Free Jacks Coach Scott Mathie. “This week provides an opportunity to right some wrongs and demonstrate marked improvement against the high-flying Dallas Jackals, who we know will be fierce opponents.”

The Free Jacks square off the Dallas Jackals next Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. ET. The match will air on NBC Sports Boston.