Free Jacks win seventh straight, best Chicago Hounds 27-17 in Round 12

The New England Free Jacks took on fellow Eastern Conference rival the Chicago Hounds Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy. New England and Chicago were separated by just two points coming into the match and the winner was promised the lead position in the East heading into the final four matches of the season.

With a six-game win streak in tow, the Free Jacks were looking to continue their stellar performance on the field and avenge a 36-7 loss to the Hounds in Round 3 of Major League Rugby play.

The Hounds put immense pressure on the Free Jacks almost immediately. Mason Flesch scored a try at seven minutes (conversion failed). The Free Jacks responded at 17 minutes after a lineout turned into a maul, and then a try from Captain Joe Johnston. Dan Hollinshead made the conversion, bringing the early score to 7-5, New England.

At 24 minutes, the Hounds’ Dylan Fawsitt scored a try after a stout defensive effort from the Free Jacks. Chris Hilsenbeck made the conversion. At 29 minutes, Noah Brown scored another try for the Hounds (conversion failed) to give Chicago a 17-7 lead.

Just seconds before halftime, New England’s Paula Balekana scored his 10th try of the season after several phases down the field, pulling the Free Jacks to 17-12.

The Free Jacks' persistence ruled the second half. The final 40 minutes kicked off with a Free Jacks try from Jed Melvin, after multiple phases, tying the score 17-17. At 62 minutes, the Free Jacks score another try, this time by Cam Nordli-Kelemeti. Hollinshead made the conversion, bringing the score to 24-17.

At 72 minutes, it looked as if the Free Jacks would go up by two scores, but a try was struck down upon review due to a forward pass. However, New England was awarded a penalty goal, which was converted by Hollinshead from five meters out.

After a failed attempt by the Hounds to score late and steal a bonus point, the clock clicked past 80 minutes to ensure the Free Jacks earned the second half shutout and walked away with a hard fought 27-17 win.

New England now sits with a 9-0-3 record (nine bonus points) and 45 points. This victory marked their seventh consecutive win and fifth win at home.

“We wanted to really put a stamp on the competition and play our game,” said Jed Melvin. “Our training is pretty physical, and I think we’re such a close group of boys and hang out outside as well so you don’t want to let the guys down. I think that’s what really brings the defense alive,” said Melvin.

The Free Jacks play next in Miami against the Sharks on Friday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. A win would guarantee the two-time defending MLR champions a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference and a home playoff game in Round 1 of the playoffs.