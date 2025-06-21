Free Jacks stun Hounds with 17-point comeback win to advance to MLR Finals

The New England Free Jacks used a stunning 17-point, second-half comeback to topple the Chicago Hounds 21-20 in the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy. The win catapulted New England to the Major League Rugby Finals and kept alive its chance to earn MLR’s first-ever three-peat.

The match was a tight, physical contest that validated the Free Jacks’ reputation as a second-half team.

The match kicked off with heavy defense from the Free Jacks, who locked Chicago down and held the try line throughout the first ten minutes. Eleven minutes into the match, Chicago finally broke through New England’s tight defense for a try by Tim Swiel (conversion by Chris Hilsenbeck) for an early 7-0 lead.

At 14 minutes, New England’s Paula Balekana changed the match with a game-saving play that wouldn’t show its full value until the last moments of the match. On the play, Balekana sprinted half the pitch and stripped a would-be Chicago scorer in the try zone before he could dot the ball down. The play saved seven points and would prove pivotal.

“[Balekana] was just amazing. To put that effort in, that was the winning of the game right there. That’s kind of what we back. We recruit for character and train for skills,” said Coach Ryan Martin.

With constant back and forth, the match remained low-scoring before Chicago opted for points on a penalty goal, converted by Hilsenbeck at 18 minutes. The score inched to 10-0 in favor of the Hounds.

By the half, the match was close in possession and territory, with the Free Jacks holding 47 percent of territory and 42 percent of possession.

Three minutes into the second half, Chicago chipped the ball from the left sideline over to the right to an awaiting Noah Brown, who slammed into the try zone (conversion by Hilsenbeck), elevating the Chicago lead to 17 points.

With New England down three scores, the momentum shifted at 53 minutes when the Free Jacks pushed through Chicago’s defense and lobbed the ball to Jed Melvin, who crashed through the try zone (conversion by Dan Hollinshead) to jumpstart the comeback.

Just five minutes later, the Free Jacks remained on the front foot and battled it out at the try zone for another score by Cam Nordi-Kelemeti (conversion by Hollinshead). The score tightened the match to 17-14 and all the momentum, fueled by the home crowd, sat with New England.

At 61 minutes, Chicago momentarily halted the Free Jacks’ charge, opting for points on a completed penalty kick by Hilsenbeck to bring the score to 20-14.

Down by six points, the Free Jacks continued their assault, using 20 plus phases down by the Chicago try zone, pushing and slamming their way toward the try line. At 77 minutes, Kyle Ciquera slammed into the try zone between the goal posts for an automatic 7-point try. The score gave New England its first lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The win was not yet secured, however, as with the game clock moving past 80 minutes, Chicago had the chance to claim the win with a penalty kick. With the stadium at full voice awaiting the fate of the Free Jacks, the penalty kick glanced off the left upright and the stadium erupted in excitement knowing that the Free Jacks stood just one win away from completing their quest for a third consecutive MLR title.

Coach Ryan Martin spoke about the importance of this match for their three-peat quest and their mindset moving into the finals.

“We’ve been aiming for this game [MLR Championship] secretly. Everything we’ve done has been on the rule of threes, chasing the three-peat. We’re probably just going to keep doing what we’re doing,” said Coach Martin.

Paula Balekana solidified the win with his chase-down play early in the match. He commented on the mindset he carried into the playoffs.

“I think throughout the week we talked about attitude, like it’s a playoff, it’s not whatever. It’s all about attitude and effort. I think the boys and I came back in the second half. It was well done,” said Balekana.

The Free Jacks will play in Pawtucket, R.I, on June 28 at 2 p.m. ET in the MLR Championship, with a chance to make history as the first ever three-peat champions. Tune in on ESPN 2.