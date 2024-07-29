Why are full-body swimsuits banned at the Olympics? Here's the history behind the rule

Olympic swimsuits have evolved over the last few decades.

Up until the 1996 Atlanta Games, men generally wore suits that covered as little skin as possible. Swimmers would shave their bodies as a way to gain speed. But times have evolved, as suits look a lot different in 2024.

Here's the history behind the swimsuit requirements at the Olympics:

When did Olympic swimmers start wearing bodysuits?

The aforementioned 1996 Olympics was when everything started to change.

The "bodysuit revolution" officially began as some swimmers opted for neck-to-knee suits with several medal winners wearing the new look. By the 2000 Sydney Olympics, swimmers started wearing suits that covered all body parts expect their feet, hands and head.

World Aquatics, despite challenges from some observers, did not ban the suits and most competitors decided to wear them. Most gold medalists in 2004 wore Speedo's Fastskin suit, and then the brand introduced its new LZR Racer suit for 2008.

Why are full-body suits banned at the Olympics now?

Touted as the world's fastest swimsuit, the LZR Racer lived up to the billing.

Michael Phelps won a record eight golds in Beijing with Speedo's new suit. Then, 43 world records were set at the 2009 World Championships in Rome after other new "supersuits" began to popularize.

World Aquatics banned high-tech suits beginning on Jan. 1, 2010, instead calling for textile-only fabric. Men's suits are only allowed to extend from the wait to the knees, while women's suits are limited from shoulders to knees. Additionally, World Aquatics inspects each suit prior to competition, and they all must have a tag to signify approval.