As the 2024 Summer Olympics draw to a close after a glittering turn in France, eyes will turn to another European country as the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics: Italy.

During the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics, venues will dot northern Italy to host skiing, skating, sledding and other winter events.

This will be the fourth time Italy has played host to the Olympics. It previously was the site of the 1956 Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics.

Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

This is the first time in Olympics history that two cities have jointly pitched and been awarded the right to co-host the Olympic Games.

Events will be held at venues across northern Italy, in four main areas: Milan, Valtellina, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Val di Fiemme.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Milan San Siro Football Stadium and Verona Arena, respectively.

When are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22, and the Winter Paralympics will be held from March 6 to 15.

What sports will be at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

These are the events planned for Milan Cortina: