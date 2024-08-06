Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Whale makes surprise appearance at Olympic surfing semifinals competition in Tahiti

The whale breached and gave spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime.

By Staff and AP

Share
Jerome Brouillet/ AFP/Getty Images
A whale breaches as Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb and Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy (R) compete in the women’s surfing semifinals, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on August 5, 2024.

An unlikely competitor joined the women's surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday.

With all eyes on the ocean during the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition, a whale breached and gave spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime.

The whale was a safe distance from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica — who were competing in a semifinal match.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It’s not uncommon for wild animals such as birds, seals and even sharks to appear while surfing around the world.

In Tahiti, where the 2024 Olympics surfing competition was held almost 10,000 miles way from the host city of Paris, whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season.

Tahiti also has several maritime protected zones. In April, Pacific Indigenous leaders — including some from Tahiti— signed a treaty recognizing whales as “legal persons,” although such a declaration is not reflected in the laws of participating nations.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

14 mins ago

Simone Biles on ‘bittersweet' end to Olympics and future of Hezly Rivera

2024 Paris Olympics 33 mins ago

Belgium athlete sick after swimming in Seine, officials say not to rush to conclusions

She follows in the footsteps of teammate Carissa Moore, who won the event in Tokyo in 2021, the first time the sport was an Olympic event.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us