The water polo pool in Paris becomes headquarters of ‘Flavortown' as Flavor Flav, Guy Fieri cheer on Team USA

Water may not have much of a taste, but the water polo pool at Paris's Aquatics Centre was full of Flavor on Friday for the U.S. women's water polo match against France.

Rapper Flavor Flav has been a mainstay at U.S. water polo games as the team's official hype man and sponsor. On Friday he was met in the stands by the mayor of Flavortown, celebrity chef Guy Fieri. The duo cheered on the Americans and posed for photos.

Fieri called Flav the "best coach in the world" in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

Best hype man in the WORLD!! @FlavorFlav pic.twitter.com/QSCmxNefOx — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 2, 2024

Fieri joins a growing list of fans who are jumping on the bandwagon alongside Flav in support of the U.S. women's team that is going for a fourth straight Olympic gold medal. Earlier this week South Carolina Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley and United State First Lady Jill Biden cheered the team on in Paris, and left incredibly impressed.

The fans will have more games to cheer the Americans on. They're done with pool play, but after defeating France on Friday they automatically clinched a spot in the tournament quarterfinals, which will begin on Tuesday.

