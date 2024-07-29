Rewatch every US gold-medal win from the Paris Olympics

The United States traditionally is the gold standard at the Olympic Games.

Entering the 2024 Games, the U.S. had the most total medals, including the most gold. Those numbers are increasing daily at the 2024 Paris Olympics as members of Team USA reach the top of the podium. The United States entered Day 3 having won three gold medals.

Here's a look back at each of those gold-medal wins for the United States in Paris.

Lee Kiefer - Fencing, women's individual foil

Lee Kiefer won a second straight gold medal in foil, successfully defending her title from the Tokyo Olympics. She defeated U.S. teammate Lauren Scruggs 15-6 in the final for what was the United States' fifth ever gold medal in an individual fencing event.

Torri Huske - Swimming, women's 100m butterfly

It was a photo finish between two Team USA swimmers, as Torri Huske edged Gretchen Walsh finished 1-2 in the 100m butterfly final on Day 2 of the Paris Olympics. Huske touched the wall at 55.59 seconds, just .04 seconds ahead of her teammate, to capture her first gold medal.

Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Chris Guiliano - Swimming, men's 4x100m freestyle relay

Caeleb Dressel anchored the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team, touching the wall to capture the United States' first gold medal of the Paris Olympics. It was Dressel's eighth Olympic gold medal, but it was Hunter Armstrong who put the U.S. in a golden position for victory after swimming a sensational third leg in 46.75 seconds. The U.S. finished with a time of 3:09.28 to top Australia (3:10.35.).