Live updates: USWNT playing Germany in 2024 Olympics semifinals

What to Know
- The U.S. women's national team already routed Germany 4-1 in the group stage behind Sophia Smith's brace and Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams chipping in.
- Emma Hayes has the chance to reach her first final as U.S. head coach in her first major tournament since taking over in early June.
- The winner will play either Brazil or Spain, the 2023 Women's World Cup winners, in the final, while the loser will compete in the bronze medal game.
- Germany last won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics while the U.S. claimed bronze in Tokyo.
The U.S. women's national team is playing Germany in the semifinals Tuesday for a spot in the final. Follow along for live updates: