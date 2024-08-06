Who does USA men's basketball play next? What to know for the Olympic semifinals

The U.S. men's basketball team is two wins away from yet another gold medal.

Team USA took another step toward an Olympic five-peat with a blowout quarterfinal victory over Brazil on Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Games.

Devin Booker (18 points), Anthony Edwards (17) and Joel Embiid (14) led six Americans who scored in double figures as Team USA rolled to a 122-87 win at Bercy Arena.

The Americans, who improved to a perfect 4-0 in Paris, will next have to go through arguably the world's best basketball player in order to reach the gold medal game.

Here's what to know for the semifinals of the Olympic men's basketball tournament:

What teams are left in the Olympic men's basketball tournament?

Joining Team USA in the semifinals are France, Germany and Serbia. In the quarterfinals, France defeated Canada, Serbia beat Australia, and Germany defeated Greece.

Team USA forward Kevin Durant surpassed the legendary Lisa Leslie to become USA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer in Olympic competition.

Who does Team USA basketball play next?

Team USA's semifinal showdown will be a Paris rematch as the Americans will once again face three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

The United States kicked off Olympic play with a 110-84 rout of Serbia on July 28. But Jokic and Co. have responded with three straight wins, most recently overcoming a 24-point deficit in the quarterfinals to beat reigning bronze medalist Australia in overtime and advance to the semis.

The other semifinal matchup will be between reigning silver medalist France and Germany. Franz Wagner and Germany are seeking the country's first-ever Olympic men's basketball medal, while Victor Wembanyama and Co. are gunning for France's first Olympic men's basketball gold.

When does Team USA basketball play next?

Team USA and Serbia will square off in the semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. It will follow France-Germany, which will tip off at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch USA men's basketball in the Olympic semifinals

USA-Serbia will be shown on USA Network and Peacock. Here's where you can stream both semifinal showdowns: