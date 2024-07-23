US women's basketball team rolls past Germany in exhibition game

The U.S. women's basketball team is in the win column.

After losing in their first game together on Saturday against the WNBA All-Stars, Team USA defeated Germany 84-57 in its final exhibition game on Tuesday in London.

Reigning WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson led the way for the Americans, posted 19 points and 14 rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks. Breanna Stewart, a fellow two-time WNBA champion, chipped in with an all-around effort of 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty stars were the driving forces for Team USA, but it was an overall balanced attack. Eight players scored at least five points, including Jewell Loyd (11 points), Alyssa Thomas (8 points) and Sabrina Ionescu (8 points). Teamwork was on full display, as 27 of their 30 made field goals were assisted.

The U.S. was in control throughout the contest, leading 22-9 after the first quarter, 44-32 at halftime and 64-50 after the third quarter. It battled hard in the fourth quarter to seal the game, outscoring Germany 20-7 in the final frame.

Team USA now turns its attention to Paris, where it will begin play in Group C against Japan on Monday.

USA Women's Basketball Olympic schedule

Here is Team USA's Olympic group stage schedule, including dates, times and TV networks: