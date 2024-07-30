The U.S. men's Olympic soccer team has a 2-0 lead over on Guinea Tuesday at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in France.

The Americans are 1-0-1 after two matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing their opening contest to the host country before dominating New Zealand over the weekend.

First half goals from Kevin Paredes and Djordje Mihailovic have helped lead the way for Team USA.

14' | A FREE KICK FINISH FROM MIHAILOVIC!!!



🇺🇸 USA 1-0 GUI 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/HffvK0JHtL — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) July 30, 2024

Midfielder Gianluca Busio, who suffered a leg injury earlier in the tournament, was not available for the match and was replaced on Tuesday's 18-player roster by alternate Josh Atencio.

In addition to Paredes and Mihailovic, the starting lineup to close out Group A play for Team USA included Patrick Schulte, John Tolkin and Griffin Yow.