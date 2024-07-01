The U.S. Olympic track and field team is Paris-ready.
After nine days of intense competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials held in Eugene, Oregon, the top finishers in each event secured a spot on the prestigious roster.
The full roster will not be unveiled until later this month, but we have a lengthy list of athletes who qualified in Oregon.
Get to know Team USA's track and field roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris:
Who's on the Team USA track and field team for the 2024 Olympics?
Here's a full look at Team USA's track and field roster by event:
Track events
Men's 100m
Noah Lyles
Kenny Bednarek
Fred Kerley
Men's 110m hurdles
Grant Holloway
Freddie Crittenden
Daniel Roberts
Men's 200m
Noah Lyles
Kenny Bednarek
Erriyon Knighton
Men's 400m
Quincy Hall
Michael Norman
Chris Bailey
Men's 400m hurdles
Raj Benjamin
CJ Allen
Trevor Bassitt
Men's 800m
Bryce Hoppel
Hobbs Kessler
Brandon Miller
Men's 1,500m
Cole Hocker
Yared Nuguse
Hobbs Kessler
Men's 5,000m
Grant Fisher
Abdihamid Nur
Men's 10,000m
Grant Fisher
Woody Kincaid
Nico Young
Men's steeplechase
Kenneth Rooks
Matthew Wilkinson
Women's 100m
Sha'Carri Richardson
Melissa Jefferson
Twanisha Terry
Women's 100m hurdles
Masai Russell
Alaysha Johnson
Grace Stark
Women's 200m
Gabby Thomas
Brittany Brown
McKenzie Long
Women's 400m
Kendall Ellis
Aaliyah Butler
Alexis Homes
Women's 400m hurdles
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Anna Cockrell
Jasmine Jones
Women's 800m
Nia Akins
Allie Wilson
Juliette Whittaker
Women's 5,000m
Elle St. Pierre
Elisa Cranny
Karissa Schweizer
Women's 10,000m
Weini Kelati
Parker Valby*
Parissa Scheweizer*
* - World rankings will determine Olympic status
Women's steeplechase
Valerie Constien
Courtney Wayment
Marisa Howard
Field events
Men's decathlon
Heath Baldwin
Zach Ziemek
Harrison Williams
Men's discuss
Andrew Evans
Joseph Brown
Men's hammer
Daniel Haugh
Rudy Winkler
Men's high jump
Shelby McEwen
JuVaughn Harrison
Men's javelin
Curtis Thompson
Capers Williamson*
Donavon Banks*
* - World rankings will determine Olympic status
Men's long jump
Malcolm Clemons
Jarrion Lawson
Men's pole vault
Sam Kendricks
Chris Nilsen
Jacob Wooten
Men's shot put
Ryan Crouser
Joe Kovacs
Payton Otterdahl
Men's triple jump
Salif Mane
Donald Scott
Heptathlon
Anna Hall
Chari Hawkins
Taliyah Brooks
Women's discus
Valarie Allman
Jayden Ulrich
Veronica Fraley
Women's hammer
Annette Echikunwoke
DeAnna Price
Erin Reese
Women's high jump
Rachel Glenn
Vashti Cunningham
Women's javelin
Maggie Malone Hardin
Women's long jump
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Jasmine Moore
Monae' Nichols
Women's pole vault
Bridget Williams
Katie Moon
Brynn King
Women's shot put
Chase Jackson
Raven Saunders
Jaida Ross
Women's triple jump
Jasmine Moore
Keturah Orji
Tori Franklin
Marathons and race walks
Men's marathon
Conner Mantz
Clayton Young
Leonard Korir
Women's marathon
Fiona O'Keeffe
Emily Sisson
Dakotah Lindwurm
When do track and field events at the 2024 Olympics start?
Athletics events for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from Aug. 1-11. The action concludes with the women’s marathon on Sunday, Aug. 11, the same day as the Closing Ceremony.
Where are the 2024 Olympic track and field events being held?
Stade de France will play host to all track and field events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The venue, which is the country’s largest stadium, will also host rugby matches during the Games.