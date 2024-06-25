Here's Team USA's swimming roster for the 2024 Olympics

The U.S. Olympic swimming team is Paris-ready.

A total of 46 American pool swimmers -- 26 men and 20 women -- qualified for the 2024 Paris Games during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The trials, which took place over nine days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, wrapped up on Sunday.

The roster is headlined by Team USA stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, both of whom are defending Olympic champions in multiple individual events.

Ledecky won four freestyle events at the trials (200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m), but she will skip the 200m at the Olympics to focus on the 4x200m freestyle relay. Ledecky is the three-time defending 800m champion and the reigning 1500m champion. She'll also be looking to reclaim the 400m title after finishing second to Australia's Ariarne Titmus at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

A seven-time Olympic champion, Ledecky sits two golds away from breaking American Jenny Thompson's all-time record among female swimmers.

Dressel qualified for two individual events, along with the 4x100m freestyle relay, at the trials by finishing first in the 50m freestyle and third in the 100m butterfly. He's the reigning Olympic champion in both.

Dressel also won gold in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, but he failed to qualify for the event this time around after placing third.

The other American swimmers headed to Paris to defend individual titles are Bobby Finke, the reigning 800m and 1500m freestyles champion, and Chase Kalisz, the reigning 400m individual medley champion.

The trials also saw world records get by broken by Regan Smith and the University of Virginia's Gretchen Walsh. Smith, who was a three-time medalist in her Olympic debut in Tokyo, broke the 100m backstroke world record with a time of 57.13 seconds in the final, topping the previous mark of 57.33 set by Australia's Kaylee McKeown in 2023.

And Walsh set a new world record in the 100m butterfly with a time of 55.18 seconds in the semis, besting the previous record of 55.48 seconds set by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom all the way back in 2016.

Smith and Walsh each qualified for three events in total. Smith was victorious in all three of the races she qualified for (100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 200m butterfly) while Walsh won the 100m butterfly.

Two other swimmers who made waves at the trials were Kate Douglass and Notre Dame's Chris Guiliano. Douglass, who earned a 200m individual medley bronze in her Olympic debut in Tokyo, won three individual events (100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 200m IM) and earned a spot on the 4x100m freestyle relay team.

Guiliano, meanwhile, beat Dressel to win the 100m freestyle and qualified for five total freestyle events (50m, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay) in what will be his Olympic debut.

Here's a full look at Team USA's pool swimming roster and the events each athlete qualified for (* = expected to opt out of event):

Women

Athlete Events Phoebe Bacon 200m backstroke Katharine Berkoff 100m backstroke Erika Connolly 4x100m freestyle relay Kate Douglass 100m freestyle

200m breaststroke

200m IM

4x100m freestyle relay Erin Gemmell 4x100m freestyle relay Katie Grimes 1500m freestyle

400m IM Torri Huske 100m butterfly

4x100m freestyle relay Lilly King 100m breaststroke

200m breaststroke Katie Ledecky 200m freestyle*

400m freestyle

800m freestyle

1500m freestyle

4x200m freestyle relay Paige Madden 400m freestyle

800m freestyle

4x100m freestyle relay Simone Manuel 50m freestyle

4x100m freestyle relay Anna Peplowski 4x200m freestyle relay Alex Shackell 200m butterfly

4x200m freestyle relay Regan Smith 100m backstroke

200m backstroke

200m butterfly Alex Walsh 200m IM Gretchen Walsh 50m freestyle

100m butterfly

4x100m freestyle relay Emma Weber 100m breaststroke Claire Weinstein 4x200m freestyle relay Abbey Weitzeil 4x100m freestyle relay Emma Weyant 400m IM

Men

Athlete Events Jack Alexy 4x100m freestyle relay Hunter Armstrong 100m backstroke

4x100m freestyle relay Shaine Casas 200m IM Brooks Curry 4x200m freestyle relay Caeleb Dressel 50m freestyle

100m butterfly

4x100m freestyle relay Matt Fallon 200m breaststroke Nic Fink 100m breaststroke Bobby Finke 800m freestyle

1500m freestyle Carson Foster 200m IM

400m IM Chris Guiliano 50m freestyle

100m freestyle

200m freestyle

4x100m freestyle relay

4x200m freestyle relay Thomas Heilman 100m butterfly

200m butterfly Ryan Held 4x100m freestyle relay Luke Hobson 200m freestyle

4x200m freestyle relay David Johnston 1500m freestyle Keaton Jones 200m backstroke Chase Kalisz 400m IM Drew Kibler 4x200m freestyle relay Matt King 4x100m freestyle relay Josh Matheny 200m breaststroke Ryan Murphy 100m backstroke

200m backstroke Blake Pieroni 4x200m freestyle relay Luca Urlando 200m butterfly Aaron Shackell 400m freestyle Kieran Smith 400m freestyle

4x200m freestyle relay Charlie Swanson 100m breaststroke Luke Whitlock 800m freestyle

There are also three American swimmers set to compete in open water events. Katie Grimes, who qualified for the 1500m freestyle and 400m individual medley, will join fellow American Mariah Denigan in the women's 10k. Ivan Puskovitch, meanwhile, will race in the men's 10k.

When do swimming events at the 2024 Olympics start?

Swimming events at the Paris Games will start on July 27 and run until Aug. 4.

Where are the 2024 Olympic swimming events being held?

The Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre will host all Olympic pool swimming events.