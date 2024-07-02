Team USA has collected countless medals at the Olympics, but rugby is not on its resume.
Rugby sevens, though, didn't become a regular in the competition until 2016. It returned in the Tokyo Games and will continue in Paris.
With top men's and women's teams in New Zealand, Fiji and Australia, among others, competing, Team USA will have to play underdog to capture a medal on either side.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Here are the athletes Team USA will take to Paris in search of a first rugby medal:
Team USA men's rugby roster at Paris Olympics
These are the 12 men's rugby players going to Paris, with Perry Baker and Steve Tomasin involved:
- Perry Baker
- Steve Tomasin
- Aaron Cummings
- Naima Fuala'au
- Maka Unufe
- Malacchi Esdale
- Orrin Bizer
- Madison Hughes
- Matai Leuta
- Marcus Tupuola
- Lucas Lacamp
- Kevon Williams (C)
- Pita Vi -- traveling reserve
- Adam Channel -- traveling reserve
Team USA women's rugby roster at Paris Olympics
These are the 12 women's players headed to Paris, led by Lauren Doyle and Alev Kelter:
- Lauren Doyle (C)
- Alev Kelter
- Alena Olsen
- Ariana Ramsey
- Ilona Maher
- Kayla Canett
- Kristi Kirsche
- Naya Tapper (C)
- Sammy Sullivan
- Sarah Levy
- Spiff Sedrick
- Steph Rovetti
- Nicole Heavirland -- traveling reserve
- Kris Thomas -- traveling reserve
When is rugby at the Paris Olympics?
Rugby matches in Paris will run from Wednesday, July 24, to Tuesday, July 30.
Where will rugby games be at the Paris Olympics?
Stade de France is the venue for all rugby games. It is the main stadium for the French national soccer and rugby home games.