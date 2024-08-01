Team USA earns men's four rowing gold for first time since 1960

The United States got back on the Olympic podium in rowing for the first time in eight years.

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan powered the U.S. to gold in the men's four with a time of 5:49.03. It marks the first U.S. medal in the event since 2012 and its first gold in the event since the 1960 Rome Olympics.

The win comes after Team USA failed to win a single rowing medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

🚩 A-FINAL : Paris 2024 Olympic Games Regatta



🚣‍♀️ Men’s Four (M4-)



🥇 Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady, Liam Corrigan, United States of America #Paris2024 #Rowing pic.twitter.com/zGke6j0lVL — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) August 1, 2024

New Zealand earned silver in the men's four and Great Britain came back to claim bronze.

Here's how Team USA fared in rowing on a busy Day 6 at the Paris Olympics.

Women's four

Emily Kallfelz, Kelsey Reelick, Daisy Mazzio-Manson and Kate Knifton finished fifth in the women's four, beating only China in the final.

The Netherlands won gold by a matter of inches, crossing the finish line 0.18 seconds ahead of Great Britain. New Zealand was next across the line for bronze.

Men's double sculls

Sorin Koszyk and Ben Davison placed fourth in men's double sculls. The U.S. tandem finished with a time of 6:17.02, trailing Ireland by less than two seconds for the final spot on the podium.

Romania earned beat out the Netherlands for gold.

Women's double sculls

Kristi Wagner and Sophia Vitas finished third in the women's double sculls B final, trailing Australia and the Czech Republic. The result gives them a ninth-place finish in the event.

New Zealand claimed gold in the A final, Romania got silver and Great Britain got bronze.

Women's eight

Team USA made a statement in the women's eight repechage.

The American women's eight powered past Canada, Australia, Italy and Denmark to win the race with a time of 6:03.93.

The U.S. won three straight golds in the event from 2008 to 2016, and it will look to reclaim the top spot in Saturday's final.

Men's eight

Team USA did not race in the men's eight on Thursday, but it now knows its opponents for Saturday's final.

The Netherlands, Germany, Romania and Australia took the top four spots, respectively, in the repechage. Italy was eliminated after finishing fifth.