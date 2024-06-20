Everything to know about the US gymnastics Olympic trials

Team USA's gymnastics roster for the 2024 Olympics is about to take form.
Dozens of American artistic gymnasts will be vying for a select number of Paris 2024 bids at the Olympic team trials in Minneapolis.
The 36-athlete field is headlined by seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, who is looking to lock down her third straight trip to the Games. Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee, all of whom medaled at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will also be trying to retain their roster spots. Meanwhile, six-time world medalist Shilese Jones is among the top contenders seeking to break into the Olympic team.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
On the men's side, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus are the returning members from the 2020 Olympic squad who will compete in the trials. Those aiming to break into the team include Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Fred Richard and Khoi Young, all of whom combined with Moldauer to claim team bronze at the 2023 world championships. The bronze marked the American men's first team medal at an Olympics or Worlds since 2014.
From the event schedule to how to watch and much more, here's everything you need to know about the gymnastics team trials:
When are the US gymnastics Olympic trials?
The gymnastics trials are scheduled for Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, June 30.
Where are the US gymnastics Olympic trials?
Target Center, home of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, in Minneapolis, is the site of the gymnastics trials.
What TV channel are the US gymnastics Olympic trials on?
The gymnastics trials will air across NBC and USA Network.
How to stream the US gymnastics Olympic trials live online
The action will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC/NBC Sports apps.
What is the US gymnastics Olympic trials schedule?
Here's a full look at the event schedule:
Thursday
- Men Day 1, 6:30 p.m. ET — USA Network, Peacock
Friday
- Women Day 1, 8 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock
Saturday
- Men Day 2, 3 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock
Sunday
- Women Day 2, 8:30 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock
How many gymnasts make Team USA's roster for 2024 Paris Olympics?
A total of 10 athletes — five women and five men — will make Team USA's Olympic roster.
How is Team USA's Olympic gymnastics roster determined?
The top all-around male and female scorers at the trials will automatically qualify for the Olympic team. The remaining roster spots are then awarded via the Athlete Selection Committee.
Who is competing in the US gymnastics Olympic team trials?
These are 16 female gymnasts and 20 male gymnasts set to compete in the team trials:
Women
- Simone Biles
- Skye Blakely
- Jade Carey
- Dulcy Caylor
- Jordan Chiles
- Kayla DiCello
- Shilese Jones
- Suni Lee
- Kaliya Lincoln
- Eveylynn Lowe
- Zoey Molomo
- Hezly Rivera
- Joscelyn Roberson
- Simone Rose
- Tiana Sumanasekera
- Leanne Wong
Men
- Fuzzy Benas
- Jeremy Bischoff
- Cameron Bock
- Tate Costa
- Alex Diab
- Asher Hong
- Patrick Hoopes
- Paul Juda
- Josh Karnes
- Brody Malone
- Kiran Mandava
- Yul Moldauer
- Stephen Nedoroscik
- Curran Phillips
- Frederick Richard
- Kai Uemura
- Colt Walker
- Donnell Whittenburg
- Shane Wiskus
- Khoi Young