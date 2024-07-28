Live updates: Kevin Durant, Team USA cruise past Serbia in Olympic opener

What to Know
- The Americans fell behind early in the first quarter but sharp shooting from Kevin Durant helped erase the deficit and lead Team USA to a 110-84 victory
- Durant, the all-time leading scorer in Olympic history, didn't miss from the field in the first half and finished with a team-high 23 points off the bench in his first action this summer.
- LeBron James also shined with 21 points, 9 assists and seven rebounds.
The United States is off to a strong start in Group C men's basketball competition after a big win over Serbia on Sunday.