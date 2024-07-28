Trending
Live updates: Kevin Durant, Team USA cruise past Serbia in Olympic opener

Team USA's quest for a fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball started Sunday with a dominant showing against Serbia

By NBC staff

Kevin Durant of Team USA drives to the basket against Vanja Marinkovic of Team Serbia during the first half of the Men’s Group Phase – Group C game between Serbia and the United States at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 28, 2024.

What to Know

  • The Americans fell behind early in the first quarter but sharp shooting from Kevin Durant helped erase the deficit and lead Team USA to a 110-84 victory
  • Durant, the all-time leading scorer in Olympic history, didn't miss from the field in the first half and finished with a team-high 23 points off the bench in his first action this summer.
  • LeBron James also shined with 21 points, 9 assists and seven rebounds.

The United States is off to a strong start in Group C men's basketball competition after a big win over Serbia on Sunday.

2024 Paris Olympics
