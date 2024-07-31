Live updates: US men compete in gymnastics all-around finals; USWNT faces Australia

What to Know
- Katie Ledecky will be among the Team USA swimmers back in the pool Wednesday afternoon. She'll be competing in the 1500m, by far her strongest individual event.
- Wednesday afternoon, the star-studded U.S. men's basketball team will face South Sudan, which it nearly lost to earlier this month during an exhibition game. Watch live here beginning at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.
- After days of water-quality concerns caused by heavy rains last week put the swimming portion of the Olympic triathlons in doubt, the women dove into the Seine River early Wednesday, followed by the men a few hours later.
- Perris Benegas of the U.S. won silver in the women’s freestyle BMX competition after five-time world champion Hannah Roberts crashed out of both of her runs and failed to medal.
- Coco Gauff lost in women’s doubles at the Paris Olympics one day after her tearful exit in singles.
Follow along below for the latest updates from Day 5 of the 2024 Paris Olympics and watch live on Peacock or stream here.