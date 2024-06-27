Surfing will return after making its debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021. And like in Tokyo, surfing events for the 2024 Olympics will take place in the Pacific Ocean.

In 2024, Olympics surfing will take place in French Polynesia, on the island of Tahiti. The site will be Teahupo’o, which is world famous for its killer waves.

But how do surfers get points and ultimately win a gold medal? Let's dive a little deeper:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

What are the rules for surfing at the 2024 Olympics?

There are very few rules for surfing, besides the standard rules against doping. Surfers are just expected to ride the waves and aim to score the most points possible.

The only unwritten rule is to use a shortboard instead of a longboard because it is easier to perform tricks on a shortboard.

How do surfers earn points at the 2024 Olympics?

Surfers are scored by five judges who determine the variety, type and difficulty of their tricks and maneuvers.

Judges also score surfers based on their speed, power and flow.

What are some surfing tricks for the 2024 Olympics?

Surfers can earn the most points by, first, staying on the board and then performing amazing tricks, particularly aerial maneuvers.

Here is an example from a 2021 Olympic gold medalist:

What a moment.



Brazil's Italo Ferreira made history as the first Olympic gold medalist in men's surfing, and was carried out of the water by his team. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/8fACqFjmtS — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021

In case you are wondering, Brazil's Italo Ferreira scored 15.14 points to defeat his opponent in the gold medal round.

Aerial maneuvers can include twists, turns and even flips.

Another iconic surfer trick is the tube, where the surfer rides through a crashing wave. But that trick is considered less impressive on the Olympic level.

When will surfing take place at the 2024 Olympics?

Surfing will be held four days from July 27 to Aug. 4, 2024.

Olympic surfing competition format

The competition will begin with men's and women's heat before going to quarterfinal, semifinal and gold medal matches.