Sometimes the difference between gold and silver is decided by a magnifying glass.

The final of the archery women's team event went into a shootout on Sunday, with South Korea and China battling it out for the gold medal.

The shootout score appeared to be tied, at 27 points apiece, with two of South Korea's three arrows landing on the line between 9 and 10 points. Officials had to bring a magnifying glass up to the target to determine that the arrows had in fact earned the 10 points -- just what South Korea needed to win them gold for a 10th straight Olympic Games.

The victory by South Korea in the event wasn't guaranteed, as China fought until the bitter end. But their Olympic streak will have them undefeated in the event for 40 years by the time the next games come around in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, Mexico won bronze in the women's team event after defeating Netherlands 6-2.

This was the first time Mexico won a medal in the women's team event.