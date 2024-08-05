Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles make last 2024 run at Olympics gymnastics gold

Elsewhere, it’s back to the Seine for more triathlon to start the Olympic day and the U.S. men’s water polo team will continue its Paris run against Croatia.

By NBC Staff

Share
Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles will compete for individual apparatus medals on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

What to Know

Follow along below for the latest updates from Paris. Watch the events live on Peacock here.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us