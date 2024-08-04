Simone Biles slams questions directed at future: ‘You guys really gotta stop'

Even the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history requires boundaries.

Simone Biles, who has earned three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics thus far, is pleading for some space after picking up the accolades at the Games.

"You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what's next after they win a medal at the Olympics," the star said.

She followed it up with: "Let us soak up the moment we've worked our whole lives for."

While it is unclear who or what exactly the X post was directed at, it is likely the speculation about where the gymnastics GOAT sees the future of her career headed.

Biles still has numerous events on the schedule, however, questions about whether Paris will be her final time competing on the Olympic stage have amassed.

After collecting another gold medal in vault on Saturday, she hinted at the potential of competing at the next Olympic Games.

"Never say never," the 27-year-old gymnast said. "The next Olympics is at home [2028 Los Angeles], so you just never know, but I am getting really old."

In Paris, Biles has also won gold in the team and individual all-around events. She currently has 10 Olympic medals to her name (seven gold).

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.