Simone Biles reveals why she won't do Botox again

Simone Biles is opening up about one beauty procedure she doesn't want to try again.

In a video posted to her TikTok on Aug. 2, she showed her fans how she got ready for the Paris Olympics gymnastics all-around competition the day before. As she applied her makeup (with not one but two layers of setting spray so that "s--- will not move!") Biles chatted about everything from her Olympic Village experience this time to around her unpleasant experience with "baby Botox."

"A funny story for you guys: So for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like baby Botox," she said, noting she did it in her T-zone. "And I did not like it, so I haven't got it again."

So-called "baby Botox" is a preventative procedure for younger patients to prevent wrinkles from fully forming in the first place using less product than usual Botox treatments.

Biles, who turned 27 in March, said that after getting Botox, she would be at practice when one eyebrow would start to rise uncontrollably.

"And Zoey would be like, 'Simone, your eyebrow is doing it again!' and I'm like, 'I feel it!' and I couldn't get it back down," Biles recalled, noting that it'd usually go back down in about 20 seconds.

"It would randomly do that! I have no idea," she said, adding that her face has since returned to normal. "So, not doing that again."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team USA poses with the Olympic Rings and a goat charm on her necklace during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France.

Elsewhere in the video, she noted that her scalp was flakey as either a result of a possible allergy to her coconut oil or "or two, I have seborrheic dermatitis."

"So I should probably get that checked out when I get home," she said.

Biles has been open about her beauty routine this Olympics; in other social media posts, she responded to critics about her hair.

On her Instagram story on July 30 just hours before the women’s gymnastics team final (where Team USA would eventually take home the gold) she told fans not to comment on her ponytail.

“Don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees,” Biles wrote in the caption, noting it was a 45 minute ride to the stadium.

“Gonna hold your hand when I say this. next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T,” she added in a follow up post.

