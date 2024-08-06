Must-see photos of Simone Biles and her toddler niece wearing matching Olympic leotards

Ronni Biles is the most decorated toddler in Olympic history.

The adorable 1-year-old niece of 11-time medalist Simone Biles wore the same gymnastics leotards as her aunt during the Olympics. And if cuteness was an Olympic sport, Ronni would be at the top of the podium.

Photos of Ronni were shared on social media by her mother Sammi, Biles' sister-in-law. Ronni's bedazzled leotards feature the same stars and stripes and crystals as those worn by Team USA. She just needs to complete the outfit by borrowing one of Aunt Simone's gold medals.

The Team USA leotards are made by the Pennsylvania-based sportswear company GK Elite, which has designed custom looks for Biles and her teammates. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Biles had a a crystal-encrusted goat head emblazoned on her leotard, symbolizing her status as the sport's greatest of all time. Leading up to the Paris Olympics, Jordan Chiles designed a leotard that was inspired by an outfit Beyoncé wore during her concert tour.

Leotard replicas are sold for gymnastics fans who want to sport them in the same way sports fans wear jerseys of their favorite teams.

"We wanted to provide that same experience to our athletes so that they can wear the leotard of their favorite athlete, their Olympic team while they’re competing," said Matt Cowan, chief executive officer of GK Elite. "We envision little girls doing handstands in front of the TV while Simone is nailing her dismount."

That was certainly the case for Ronni, who looks like she might be the next Olympian in the Biles family.

We'll pencil in her debut for the 2036 Games.

