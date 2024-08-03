Simone Biles seemingly gave her first hint about her future in gymnastics.

The Paris Olympics have already been historic for the 27-year-old, who is now the most decorated women’s gymnast in U.S. history. With a number of final events still on the schedule, there are already questions about whether Paris will be her final time competing on the Olympics stage.

After winning her 10th Olympic medal on Saturday (and seventh gold), Biles seemed to have Los Angeles on her mind.

"Never say never," she said. "The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know, but I am getting really old."

The next Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles in 2028. If she does compete, Biles will be 31.

Biles has previously kept quiet about her future plans, saying her focus after leaving Paris will be on the post-Olympic tour she headlines.

Biles is also married and has talked openly about the fear of missing out on life milestones because of her time in the gym.

Still, Cecile Landi — who has coached Biles with her husband Laurent since late 2017 — shed a bit of insight after the American women won team gold Tuesday.

“She wanted to rewrite her story, the end,” Landi said.

Landi then added a small asterisk.

“Well, that’s what she says now.”

Whether she does compete in another Olympics or not, she has cemented her status as arguably the greatest gymnast of all time with her performances at the Olympics.