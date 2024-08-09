Trending
2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson leads US women's relay team, B-girls battle as breaking begins

Athletes compete for medals in rhythmic gymnastics, volleyball, soccer and more on a packed Friday at the Paris Olympics

By NBC Staff

Share

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates on Day 14 of the Paris Olympics.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us