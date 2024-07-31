Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Scottie Scheffler wants to do more than just win gold at the Olympics

Many of Scheffler's fellow golfers said their goal is to win the gold medal.

By NBC Olympics

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some athletes say, "I’m here to enjoy the experience." Maybe Scottie Scheffler means it.

Ahead of the Olympic men’s golf competition, players posed with whiteboards showcasing, among multiple things, their Paris goal.

Rory McIlroy said his was to win gold. So did fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. As well as Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Golf

How golf at the 2024 Olympics is different than PGA and LIV formats

2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA men's basketball routs South Sudan 103-86, secures Olympic quarterfinals spot

Scheffler?

The American wrote, “Have Fun.”

Scheffler seems to be doing that. He played the role of tourist ahead of the week, visiting the Louvre museum with his wife, Meredith, and new son Bennett. The family then watched the U.S. women’s gymnastics team win gold on Tuesday.

Scheffler’s quest for gold – after all, winning gold can be fun, too – begins Thursday at Le Golf National when he tees off alongside McIlroy, who apparently loves dressage, and Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg at 4:11 a.m. ET.

SEE MORE: 2024 Olympic men's golf: Round 1 tee times, groupings and how to watch

Watch as Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky wins the 1500m freestyle final, and breaks her own Olympic record doing so.
Copyright NBC Olympics

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us