Rhythmic gymnastics is headed to Paris.

While gymnastics is one of the oldest sports that this still practiced today, rhythmic gymnastics made its Olympic debut as a medal event in 1984.

Here’s all you need to know about the sport at the 2024 Olympics in Paris:

Olympic rhythmic gymnastics format

For starters, it is important to note that rhythmic gymnastics is a women-only discipline.

There are two different medal events during the Games: individual all-around and the group event.

The individual all-around starts with qualification with each gymnast performing four routines across different apparatus: hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon.

The top 10 gymnasts advance to the final, where they will perform again across all four apparatus.

The group event also has a qualification round. Each group performs two routines: one with five ribbons and the other with a combination of three sets of clubs and two hoops.

The final consists of the top eight groups performing again with both routines.

Olympic rhythmic gymnastics scoring

Gymnasts are scored for their skills, artistry and execution within the apparatus during their 75- to 90-second routines.

In the qualification round of the individual all-around, the scores from each apparatus are added to determine a gymnast’s total score.

In the final, the scores are reset and the gymnast with the highest total score wins gold.

In the group event, the groups are ranked based on their total scores. In the final, scores are reset once again and the highest total score wins.

When judges score, they are looking at difficulty and execution — each of which can receive a maximum of 10 points. Penalties will be given to athletes for various errors, such as dropping the apparatus or stepping out of bounds, resulting in a lowered score.

Olympic rhythmic gymnastics medal count

Russia has been the dominant country in rhythmic gymnastics. Russia has earned 16 medals with 10 being gold. Most recently, the ROC captured two silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The sport has been dominated by other European countries, as well, including Bulgaria, Spain and Ukraine.

While the U.S. has seen success in other gymnastic disciplines, rhythmic gymnastics has not been one to date. Team USA has zero medals headed into the 2024 Games.

Rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The two rhythmic gymnastics events will take place at La Chapelle Arena.

Here is a look at the competition schedule (all times ET):

Aug. 8

Individual all-around qualifying Part 1, 4 a.m.

Individual all-around qualifying Part 2, 9 a.m.

Aug. 9

Group all-around qualifying Part 1, 4 a.m.

Group all-around qualifying Part 2, 5:15 a.m.

Individual all-around final, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 10

Group all-around final, 8 a.m.