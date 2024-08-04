Guide to pole vault at 2024 Paris Olympics

Pole vault is a track and field event in which athletes attempt to clear a horizontal bar by sprinting down a runway and using a pole to catapult themselves into the air. The athlete who clears the highest bar without knocking the bar down wins.

Men's pole vault has been part of every modern Olympics. The women's event made its debut at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Why are pole vaulters' hands black?

Athletes are allowed to place a substance on their hands or the pole to obtain a better grip, but are not permitted to use tape on their hands or fingers except to cover an open wound.

What is the average height for a male pole vaulter?

This question is too broad, but a small sample size of the 12 men's finalists in Paris calculates an average and median of about 1.85 meters or 6 feet, 1 inch.

What is the longest pole you can use in pole vault?

There's technically no limit — the pole may be of any length or diameter — however, there's typically a range that works best for each vaulter's size and the heights they are trying to hit.

Has anyone pole vaulted 20 feet?

Yes, three men have vaulted over 20 feet: Sergey Bubka, Renaud Lavillenie and Mondo Duplantis.

Bubka first cleared the 6.10m mark in March 1991 and met or exceeded the mark 10 more times. Lavillenie became the next vaulter to accomplish the feat in February 2014, going 6.16, and Duplantis followed in February 2020 with a 6.17m.

Duplantis entered Paris having cleared 6.10m or higher 20 times.

Who is the best female pole vaulter ever?

Yelena Isinbayeva is the world record-holder of women's pole vault at 5.06m (16 feet, 7 inches) in August 2009. She has the four best heights in history.

How high can Mondo Duplantis jump? What is his pole vault record?

Mondo Duplantis' men's pole vault world record is 6.24m (20 feet, 6 inches) from April 2024. He owns 10 of the 12 best all-time heights.

