Photos: See iconic Simone Biles moments throughout the years
See photos from some of Simone Biles best performances since 2013.
Simone Biles has long been called the G.O.A.T — greatest of all time. But how did she come to claim this coveted title?
Biles quickly rose to stardom with her stunning performances at the Rio 2016 Olympics. But Biles' journey in competitive gymnastics began long before Rio. She started gymnastics when she was 6 years old, and won her first of six world all-around titles in 2013 — when she was only 16 years old.
Since then, Biles has won a record 23 world championship medals. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Biles upped her Olympic medal total to 11 — more than any other women in U.S. gymnastics. With five gymnastics moves named for her, Biles has flipped, tucked and vaulted her way to the top.
See photos from some of Biles' most iconic moments below.